Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Lowered to $60.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MNST. Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

