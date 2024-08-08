Murphy Oil Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

Murphy Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years. Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

