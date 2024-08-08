Murphy Oil Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.
Murphy Oil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% annually over the last three years. Murphy Oil has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
Murphy Oil stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Murphy Oil Company Profile
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
