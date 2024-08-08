Myecfo LLC Sells 425 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Myecfo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avid Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 5,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $158.94 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.75.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

