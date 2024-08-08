Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) & Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Critical Comparison

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) and Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Strategic Education has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mynd.ai has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Strategic Education and Mynd.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Education 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mynd.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Strategic Education currently has a consensus price target of $132.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.77%. Given Strategic Education’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Mynd.ai.

This table compares Strategic Education and Mynd.ai’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Education $1.19 billion 1.89 $69.79 million $4.22 21.65 Mynd.ai $413.56 million 0.23 -$37.86 million N/A N/A

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Mynd.ai.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Mynd.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Strategic Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Mynd.ai shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Education and Mynd.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Education 9.84% 7.47% 5.72% Mynd.ai N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Strategic Education beats Mynd.ai on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates Capella University that provides post-secondary education; Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Mynd.ai

(Get Free Report)

Mynd.ai, Inc. operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. The company's distribution network of approximately 4,000 reseller partners and its dedicated sales and support teams worldwide enable to deliver the service to its customers. The company was formerly known as Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mynd.ai, Inc. in December 2023. Mynd.ai, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.