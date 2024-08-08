National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSR Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSRM. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSRM opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,169,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 175,212 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 668,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 621,200 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 264,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 186,829 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,588,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 191,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in SSR Mining by 185.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 228,413 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

