National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. National CineMedia has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.47 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 13.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 100.9% during the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

