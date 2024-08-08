NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. NCR Voyix updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NCR Voyix Trading Down 6.2 %

NCR Voyix stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. NCR Voyix has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

