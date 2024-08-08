NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.94 and last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 5656510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYX. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth about $839,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth about $2,196,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

