Needham & Company LLC Increases CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target to $16.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 113.05% from the stock’s current price.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMPO

CompoSecure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. CompoSecure has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. Research analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

In other news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CompoSecure news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter worth about $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 17.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 13,188 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.