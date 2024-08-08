Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.96.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,260,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,167,558.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 734,892 shares of company stock worth $109,326,124 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

