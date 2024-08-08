New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

New York Times stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. New York Times has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $56.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in New York Times by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 1,322.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 47,273.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 165,457 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

