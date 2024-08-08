Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $8.22. Newpark Resources shares last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 226,065 shares traded.

The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newpark Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Newpark Resources by 10.6% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Newpark Resources by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $663.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 2.89.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

