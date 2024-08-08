NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s current price.

NFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.00.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$18.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.91. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$10.85 and a 52-week high of C$19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

