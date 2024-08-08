Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nomad Foods to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $810.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nomad Foods

About Nomad Foods

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.