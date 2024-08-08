Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Nomad Foods has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nomad Foods to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.
Nomad Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nomad Foods
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nomad Foods
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Rivian is Heading Back to $10 or Lower: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.