Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $21.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $23,572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nordstrom by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,604 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,675,000 after purchasing an additional 975,918 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after buying an additional 820,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,653,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,936,000 after buying an additional 579,001 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

