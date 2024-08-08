nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $62.58, but opened at $56.45. nVent Electric shares last traded at $58.75, with a volume of 48,825 shares traded.

The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

