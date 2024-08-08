NXM (NXM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NXM Token Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

