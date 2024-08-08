OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 840 Shares of Stock

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $20,437.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,626.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $2,435.00.
  • On Monday, August 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,578 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $38,424.30.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 651 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $15,832.32.
  • On Thursday, July 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $194.56.
  • On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 596 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $14,494.72.
  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,472 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $84,057.12.
  • On Monday, July 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,038 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,078.08.
  • On Friday, July 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 738 shares of OFS Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $17,689.86.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 104 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $2,424.24.
  • On Friday, June 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 514 shares of OFS Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $12,438.80.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $7.21 on Thursday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $113.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is 272.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in OFS Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $992,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OFS Credit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in OFS Credit by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 112,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI)

