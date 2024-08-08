OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.
OFS Credit Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of OCCIO opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $24.48.
About OFS Credit
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Rivian is Heading Back to $10 or Lower: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.