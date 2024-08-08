Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. On average, analysts expect Okeanis Eco Tankers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ECO opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.89 million and a PE ratio of 7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Okeanis Eco Tankers’s previous — dividend of $0.66. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.01%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Okeanis Eco Tankers from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

