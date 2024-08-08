Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Down to $1.85

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.79. Olaplex shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 239,219 shares traded.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLPX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.46.

View Our Latest Report on OLPX

Olaplex Trading Down 16.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.65 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,638,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after buying an additional 787,242 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 119,729.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 336,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 336,441 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Olaplex by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.