OLO (NYSE:OLO) vs. Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Critical Survey

Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Free Report) and OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Eqonex has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OLO has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of OLO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eqonex N/A N/A N/A OLO -9.36% -0.47% -0.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Eqonex and OLO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Eqonex and OLO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eqonex 0 0 0 0 N/A OLO 0 1 3 0 2.75

OLO has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 72.30%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eqonex and OLO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eqonex $5.29 million 0.00 -$75.00 million N/A N/A OLO $257.81 million 3.13 -$58.29 million ($0.29) -17.34

OLO has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

Summary

OLO beats Eqonex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eqonex

(Get Free Report)

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About OLO

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc. operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

