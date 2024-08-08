Omni Network (OMNI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.19 Million

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Omni Network has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni Network token can currently be purchased for about $7.34 or 0.00012805 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni Network has a market cap of $88.19 million and approximately $13.77 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network’s genesis date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,014,112 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,780,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 7.40671044 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $15,821,325.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars.

