ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ONE Gas by 66.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 147.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4,411.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.69.

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.6 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $354.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.