OpenBlox (OBX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $80,692.34

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $80,692.34 and $8,956.94 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

