Oppenheimer Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $145.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.12.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Shares of ZBH opened at $105.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average is $118.78. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

