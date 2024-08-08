Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Gap Down to $20.19

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.19, but opened at $19.58. Organon & Co. shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 100,950 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,789,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,849,000 after purchasing an additional 192,613 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,211,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,243,000 after purchasing an additional 930,708 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 47.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,610,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,940 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,675,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,415,000 after buying an additional 1,216,522 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 26.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,970,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,563,000 after purchasing an additional 841,518 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

