Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 209.25% from the company’s current price.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.77.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The business had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.