PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

