Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ) to Issue $0.07 Interim Dividend

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (ASX:PSQ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Pacific Smiles Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates dental centers under the Pacific Smiles Dental Centres and nib Dental Care Centres names in Australia. It provides services and equipped facilities to dentists, including support staff, materials, marketing, and administrative services.

