Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $91,300.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $80,320.00.

On Monday, May 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,250 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $111,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $94.94 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $96.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the first quarter valued at $20,904,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $9,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1,634.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after purchasing an additional 167,435 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at $11,946,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 214.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

