Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) versus Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Head-To-Head Review

Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) and Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Net Savings Link and Paltalk’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Paltalk $10.98 million 3.29 -$1.07 million ($0.09) -43.56

Net Savings Link has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paltalk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

3.9% of Paltalk shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Paltalk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Net Savings Link and Paltalk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Paltalk has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.80%. Given Paltalk’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paltalk is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Volatility and Risk

Net Savings Link has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Net Savings Link and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A Paltalk -7.45% -4.07% -3.45%

Summary

Paltalk beats Net Savings Link on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. The company provides ManyCam, a live streaming software and virtual camera that allows users to deliver professional live videos on streaming platforms, video conferencing applications, and distance learning tools; and product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Jericho, New York.

