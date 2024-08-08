Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Company Profile



Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

