PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $682.39 million and approximately $33.87 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 682,425,187 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 678,327,393.33938. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99976649 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $28,786,330.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

