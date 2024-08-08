PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.21 per share, with a total value of $41,097.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,488,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,638,670.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,749 shares of company stock worth $251,383. 25.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

