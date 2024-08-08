Pearson plc to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Pearson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Pearson has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pearson to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of PSO opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Pearson has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSO. Citigroup raised Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

