Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) Insider Sells £50,000 in Stock

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Wilkinson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($63,897.76).

Pennant International Group Stock Performance

PEN stock opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.31) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £9.04 million, a PE ratio of -2,569.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.32. Pennant International Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 22.01 ($0.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 40 ($0.51).

About Pennant International Group

Further Reading

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

