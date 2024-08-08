Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,747,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,654 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Permian Resources by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,048,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Permian Resources by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,701,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

