PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.09. PG&E has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PG&E by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after acquiring an additional 182,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PG&E by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 76,178 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in PG&E by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 578,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 183,767 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $2,153,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in PG&E by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

