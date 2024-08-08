PHSC plc (LON:PHSC) Insider Stephen A. King Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) insider Stephen A. King sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32), for a total value of £4,375 ($5,591.05).

Get PHSC alerts:

PHSC Price Performance

Shares of PHSC stock opened at GBX 24.50 ($0.31) on Thursday. PHSC plc has a twelve month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 27.75 ($0.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

PHSC Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from PHSC’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.