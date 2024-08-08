Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,677,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after buying an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIPR opened at $242.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.79 and its 200-day moving average is $226.22. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $280.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.22%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total value of $3,004,017.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,363,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,695 shares of company stock worth $4,066,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

