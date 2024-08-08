Piper Sandler Lowers Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target to $66.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.71% from the company’s previous close.

AMPH has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,635.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $454,772.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,175.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,596 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $147,184.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,635.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,378 shares of company stock worth $747,482 over the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

