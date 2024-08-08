Piper Sandler Trims Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Target Price to $46.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,867,000 after buying an additional 1,059,042 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after purchasing an additional 440,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,035,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.