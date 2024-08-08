Polymath Market Cap Tops $110.94 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $110.94 million and $6,381.50 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.12431848 USD and is up 11.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,061.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

