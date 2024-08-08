Polymesh (POLYX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.46 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Polymesh has a total market cap of $105.30 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,076,143,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,076,143,269.369473 with 870,260,499.447261 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.19829427 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $11,580,323.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

