PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.24, but opened at $25.98. PRA Group shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 9,792 shares.

Get PRA Group alerts:

The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. PRA Group had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. PRA Group’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRAA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 293,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,117 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,819 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.93 and a beta of 1.48.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.