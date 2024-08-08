PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives $66.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRCT. TD Cowen upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 502,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PRCT opened at $60.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.70. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 58.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

