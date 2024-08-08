Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Proficient Auto Logistics to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Proficient Auto Logistics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAL stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

