Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 312,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $15,701,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $10,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,127,000 after acquiring an additional 95,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $175.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Progress Software

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $750,467.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,161 shares of company stock worth $2,518,338. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.