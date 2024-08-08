Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $130.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,834,000 after buying an additional 6,765,582 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,659,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $120.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.56. Prologis has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

